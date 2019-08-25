Continuing its dream run at the Box Office, Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal, starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, is all set to become the fourth highest grosser of 2019. The movie has minted a total of Rs 149.31 crore so far and is still going strong post the Janmashtami boost.

Sharing the rising numbers on his Instagram handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#MissionMangal continues its dream run… Numbers zoom upwards on [second] Sat, with #Janmashtami festivities giving its biz that extra push… Will emerge fourth highest grossing film of 2019 today [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 149.31 cr. India biz.‬ (sic)”

The Jagan Shakti directorial, entered the Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday, incidentally on the same day that India’s ambitious lunar mission’Chandrayaan 2‘ entered moon’s orbit. Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Rakesh (Akshay) and Tara (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India’s first orbiter mission to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by ‘PadMan’ director R Balki.

Mission Mangal is being praised for its rich content and a performance-oriented star cast. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth on social media benefitted heavily to the film.