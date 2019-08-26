Apart from becoming the 4th highest grosser in 2019, Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal, starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi has created another benchmark as it entered the Rs 150 crore club in less than two weeks. Minting a total of Rs 164.61 crore, the movie is still going strong post the Janmashtami boost.

Sharing the robust figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun… No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding… [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz.

#MissionMangal biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days] Weekend 2: ₹ 36.45 cr Total: ₹ 164.61 cr India biz. SUPER-HIT. #MissionMangal benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 11 India biz. Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar… Fastest to reach ₹ 150 cr… 2018: #2Point0 [#Hindi]: Day 10 / Thu release [non-holiday] 2019: #MissionMangal: Day 11 / Thu release [#IndependenceDay] 2019: #Kesari: Day 25 / Thu release [#Holi] India biz. (sic)”

The Jagan Shakti directorial, had entered the Rs 100 crore mark on the same day that India’s ambitious lunar mission’Chandrayaan 2‘ entered moon’s orbit. Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Rakesh (Akshay) and Tara (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India’s first orbiter mission to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by ‘PadMan’ director R Balki.

Mission Mangal is being praised for its rich content and a performance-oriented star cast. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth on social media benefitted heavily to the film.