Hitting the ball out of the park, a first for Akshay Kumar, Jagan Shakti-directorial Mission Mangal, also starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi apart from the Khiladi, has entered the Rs 200 crore club. Minting a total of Rs 200.16 crore on the 29th day of its release, the movie has now become the fourth quickest among the 2019 releases to reach this benchmark.

Sharing the stupendous figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#MissionMangal crosses ₹ 200 cr… #AkshayKumar’s first double century… [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 1.01 cr, Wed 54 lakhs, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: ₹ 200.16 cr. #India biz. #MissionMangal biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days] Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr Week 3: ₹ 15.03 cr Week 4: ₹ 7.02 cr Total: ₹ 200.16 cr #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #MissionMangal benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 11 ₹ 175 cr: Day 14 ₹ 200 cr: Day 29 #India biz. Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr… 2019 releases… #KabirSingh: Day 13 #Bharat: Day 14 #Uri: Day 28 #MissionMangal: Day 29 #India biz. (sic)”

The movie had entered the Rs 100 crore mark on the same day that India’s ambitious lunar mission’Chandrayaan 2‘ entered moon’s orbit. Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Rakesh (Akshay) and Tara (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history – the launch of India’s first orbiter mission to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by ‘PadMan’ director R Balki.

Mission Mangal is being praised for its rich content and a performance-oriented star cast. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth on social media benefitted heavily to the film.