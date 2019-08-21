Continuing to grip majority viewers in its steady Box Office stride even in week two, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal is all set to challenge the lifetime business of Kesari. The movie that also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, has minted a total of Rs 114.39 crores so far and is still going strong.

Sharing the bumper figures on his Instagram handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays… Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1… Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz. (sic)”

The Jagan Shakti directorial, Mission Mangal, entered the Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday, incidentally on the same day that India’s ambitious lunar mission’Chandrayaan 2‘ entered moon’s orbit. Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Rakesh (Akshay) and Tara (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India’s first orbiter mission to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by ‘PadMan’ director R Balki.

Mission Mangal is being praised for its rich content and a performance-oriented star cast. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth on social media benefitted heavily to the film.