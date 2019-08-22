Creating another benchmark in less than a week of being released, Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal broke his own record of Jolly LLB 2 as it crossed lifetime business of the latter on day 7. Minting a total of Rs 121.23 crore so far, the movie was expected to beat Kesari’s record too.

Sharing the towering figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#MissionMangal crosses *lifetime biz* of #JollyLLB2 [₹ 117 cr] in 7 days… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr. Total: ₹ 121.23 cr. India biz. (sic)”

The movie also stars actors Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The Jagan Shakti directorial, entered the Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday, incidentally on the same day that India’s ambitious lunar mission’Chandrayaan 2‘ entered moon’s orbit. Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Rakesh (Akshay) and Tara (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India’s first orbiter mission to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by ‘PadMan’ director R Balki.

Mission Mangal is being praised for its rich content and a performance-oriented star cast. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth on social media benefitted heavily to the film.