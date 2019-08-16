Actor Akshay Kumar has once again got a big opening of his film on Independence Day. His latest release – Mission Mangal has received the best opening of his career. The film garnered Rs 29.16 crore on its first day and went on to become the highest opening day grosser in Akshay’s career. It is also his highest Independence day grosser after Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), and Gold (2018).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted about the latest Box Office collection update of Mission Mangal on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start… #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost… Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good… Emerges Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener… Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Here’s the list of Akshay’s Independence Day releases and where they stand in terms of opening day number:

⭐ 2016: #Rustom ₹ 14.11 cr [Fri; working day]

⭐ 2017: #ToiletEkPremKatha ₹ 13.10 cr [Fri; working day]

⭐ 2018: #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr [Wed; holiday]

⭐ 2019: #MissionMangal ₹ 29.16 cr [Thu; holiday]

Mission Mangal also features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari in other important roles. Directed by Jagan Shakti, it is the story of India’s mission to reach the Mars orbit with a team of underdogs. The film received mixed reviews from the critics with a major criticism for how a lot of focus has been given to the domestic life of its female characters than their working capabilities and brilliant minds as scientists.