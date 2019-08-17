After emerging as the highest opening day grosser for actor Akshay Kumar at the Box Office, his latest film Mission Mangal continued its winning run on its second day as well. The film raked in an amount of Rs 17.28 crore on Friday after opening to Rs 29.16 crore. Fronted by Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal has received mixed reviews from the critics but its word-of-mouth on social media is good. The film has been released on around 3000 screens in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office update of Mission Mangal on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]… Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz… Day 3 and 4 will be massive again… Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz.” (sic)

The film boasts of a stunning starcast. Akshay is joined by talented Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in important roles. Directed by Jagan Shakti, it’s the story of India’s mission of entering into the Mars orbit. India became the first country in the world to have reached the Mars-orbit in its first attempt itself.

The film is being liked for its inspiring content and a performance-oriented starcast. Mission Mangal has also been promoted widely across the country. The team of the film did interviews in all the major cities and also organised activities and special discussions with students and the youth. Akshay even organised a special screening for the students of a school in Mumbai a few days back.

Mission Mangal faced a Box Office clash with John Abraham starrer Batla House on Independence Day. While the Nikhhil Advani-directorial is doing fine at the ticket window, it’s performance is still way behind Mission Mangal.