The Saturday collection of Mission Mangal stands at Rs 23.58 crore. The film, which is spearheaded by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, has reached the benchmark of Rs 70 crore and is expected to go past Rs 100 crore in its first weekend with Sunday bringing in more moolah at the Box Office. Mission Mangal is benefitting highly from good word-of-mouth. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti and features a stellar starcast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi apart from Akshay and Vidya in important roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Mission Mangal on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal witnesses superb growth on Day 3… Multiplexes of metros + Tier-2 cities are rocking… Mass circuits witness growth and should put up big numbers today [Sun]… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr. Total: ₹ 70.02 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Mission Mangal is far ahead of John Abraham‘s Batla House in the race of Box Office performance. This is also due to the fact that it was released on more screens than the Nikkhil Advani starrer. However, both the films are being liked by the audience and have received mixed reviews from the critics. The Saturday collections of Batla House saw a jump. The film garnered Rs 10.90 crore on Saturday that took the total to Rs 35.29 crore.

Further, Mission Mangal set a Box Office record on its opening day itself. After hitting the theatres as the big Independence Day release this year, it emerged as the highest opening day grosser for Akshay at Rs 29.16 crore, beating the collection of Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Gold (2018). The film also recorded the second-highest opening day biz for a Hindi film this year. Salman Khan’s Bharat tops the list as the biggest Bollywood opener this year at Rs 42.30 crore.