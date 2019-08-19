Director Jagan Shakti‘s Mission Mangal has garnered Rs 97.56 crore in its first weekend at the Box Office. The film, which is spearheaded by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, showed a terrific run at the ticket window from its day one. Mission Mangal is the story of India’s success in entering the Mars-orbit in the first attempt itself. Also featuring Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi in important roles, the film has recorded the highest first weekend for Akshay. Here’s the opening weekend Box Office breakup of Mission Mangal:

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Springs a biggg surprise… Packs a fabulous total in its *extended* weekend… Metros superb, mass circuits join the party [on Sun]… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr. Total: ₹ 97.56 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Mission Mangal has not only emerged as the biggest first weekend grosser in Akshay’s career, but it also recorded the highest opening day business for him. The other two films after Mission Mangal on Akshay’s list of highest first-weekend grossers are 2.0 (2018) at Rs 95 cr and Kesari (2019) at Rs 78.07 cr.

The film is just a few crores away from reaching the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. It will achieve the feat by the end of Monday, thereby, making Akshay’s fastest film to reach the 100 crore-club. Check this tweet posted by Adarsh: “Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar… Fastest to reach ₹ 💯 cr…

Mission Mangal is being praised for its rich content and a performance-oriented starcast. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth on social media benefitted heavily to the film. It is going places!