Creating new benchmarks every week, the Jagan Shakti directorial, Mission Mangal, starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi has added another feather to its cap as it continues to gross higher numbers despite the release of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ much-awaited Saaho. Not only this but Mission Mangal is now soaring to even cross the lifetime business of 2.0.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#MissionMangal remains steady, despite #Saaho juggernaut… All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #2Point0 and emerge #AkshayKumar’s highest grossing film… [Week 3] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 3.64 cr. Total: ₹ 187.20 cr. India biz. #MissionMangal biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days] Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 9.09 cr Total: ₹ 187.20 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #MissionMangal benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 11 ₹ 175 cr: Day 14 India biz. (sic)”

The movie had entered the Rs 100 crore mark on the same day that India’s ambitious lunar mission’Chandrayaan 2‘ entered moon’s orbit. Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Rakesh (Akshay) and Tara (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India’s first orbiter mission to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by ‘PadMan’ director R Balki.

Mission Mangal is being praised for its rich content and a performance-oriented star cast. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth on social media benefitted heavily to the film.