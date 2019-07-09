The makers of Mission Mangal have dropped its first teaser. It features the entire starcast – Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. The teaser shows the ‘incredible true story’ of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

The 45-seconds teaser features Akshay’s character leading the team at the space agency as they all gear up for the big launch. Soon, Vidya’s character follows him in giving further instructions as the viewers get a hint of each character’s background. The best part of the teaser, however, comes towards the end when the makers show the footage of the satellite being launched into space. Watch the impressive teaser here:

Mission Mangal features Akshay in the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan and Vidya as Tara Shinde. Both of them lead a team of other scientists by helping them in overcoming their personal inhibitions in life to work towards one mission – successfully send India’s first satellite on Mars in the first attempt. The makers are sure that the story of the film will inspire people to think big and work hard to achieve their dreams no matter how difficult they look on the surface.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Hindi and Hope Productions. Notably, India had launched its Mangalyaan on Mars on November 5, 2013. After the achievement, India became the first Asian country to enter the Mars orbit and the first one in the world to have done it in the first attempt itself. Further, India’s ISRO became the fourth largest agency in the world after Roscosmos, NASA and the European Space Agency to reach the planet. The film, that’s expected to show the same inspiring story, is slated to hit the screens as the big Independence Day release this year.