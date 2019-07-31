Filmmaker Karan Johar recently uploaded a video on Instagram giving a glimpse into the starry party happened at his residence the other day. Now, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa has taken to Twitter to accuse Karan and other celebrities present at the party of ‘flaunting a drugged state’ in the video. The clip was captioned as “Saturday night vibes” as KJo shared it on social media. It showed Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Natasha Dalal, Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Mira Kapoor among others.

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

Several Instagram users also felt that many stars shown in the video, especially Vicky Kaushal, seemed drunk. Now, in his tweet, the MLA accused the stars of promoting drugs through their party video. He took a jibe at Udta Punjab, a film that featured Shahid Kapoor and dealt with drug abuse. The tweet read, “#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state. I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk2@Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09.”

#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

However, politician Milind Deora refuted Sirsa’s claim in his tweet. He launched a tweet in which he said that what Sirsa is claiming is nothing but a fragment of his imagination. He wrote, “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a ‘drugged state’, so stop spreading lies and defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.” (sic)

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

No actor who was present at the party or Karan Johar, the host of the party, has commented on Sirsa’s claims.