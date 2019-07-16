Bollywood’s most versatile and bold actor Radhika Apte has the Internet swooning over her once again and this time it is not because of another one of her Netflix series. Seen going all sultry in pride colours at latest photoshoot, Radhika added more fuel to the Internet that was already raging with fire over her back-to-back pictures on social media.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Radhika left the caption blank as the photograph spoke volumes in itself. Seen donning a multi-coloured sequins dress with blue frills on the shoulders, Radhika struck a sensuous pose in the deep-neck ensemble and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Check Radhika’s latest picture here:

Radhika Apte, who is not afraid of speaking her mind recently shared her views on love and said that she believes in falling with many people at the same time on various levels and in various ways.

Radhika recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue – Season 3 where Neha asked her about the ‘temptations’ on-sets. Reacting to it, Radhika said, “Of course you get tempted. You don’t have to be an actor to be tempted.

Never the one to shy away from doing bold scenes in films, the actor recently featured in a steamy scene in the British-American film, The Wedding Guest. An intimate lovemaking scene between Radhika and Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel from the film took the internet by storm. The screenshots of the scene went viral in no time. This is not the first time that Radhika’s bold screenshots from a film went viral on social media. Earlier, an intimate scene from Parched leaked online.

On the professional front, Radhika recently wrapped up the shooting of Raat Akeli Hai which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is a crime thriller which is being directed by Honey Trehan. Honey will be marking his directorial debut with this film.