Catching fans in a comical surprise with their crackling chemistry in the recently dropped trailer of the Debamitra Biswal-directorial, Motichoor Chaknachoor, lead stars Athiya Shetty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have now dropped the first poster of the movie which instantly had Bollywood stars and fans rooting for them. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lead pair shared the poster which vibes with the cutting-edge comedy that the trailer was.

The poster shows Athiya and Nawaz dressed like a typical Indian bride and groom, seated in a frame that is half divided to look like a wedding hall and the other half looks like the interiors of a plane. While Nawaz sat on the typical groom’s seat in the marriage hall, donning the all-white sherwani with red turban and garland and a slew of gifts kept near his royal chair, Athiya sat dressed in a heavy red bridal outfit, posing for a selfie on a blue “Airlines” seat with her luggage bag propped next to her seat.

Athiya captioned the poster, “Lambi udaan bharne ka waqt aa gaya hai. Iss anokhi jodi ki kahani dekhiye, #MotichoorChaknachoor trailer: Link In Bio! @nawazuddin._siddiqui @debamitra_hasan @filmmotichoorchaknachoor @viacom18studios @woodpeckermv @Iammeghvrat #AjitAndhare #RajeshBhatia @zeemusiccompany (sic)” while Nawaz’ caption read, “हमें भी पहली बार बड़ी तमीज़ से प्यार हुआ है। Swagat karein iss naye navele mauda maudi ki jodi ka. Inki anokhi kahani dekhiye, #MotichoorChaknachoor trailer: bit.ly/MotichoorChakn… @theathiyashetty @woodpeckermv @AndhareAjit @zaverikiran9 #RajeshBhatia @zeemusiccompany (sic).”

Nawazuddin plays the role of a 36-year-old bachelor who is a little too eager to get married, but unable to find a partner. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty plays the role of a considerably younger woman, who wants to get married to NRI to fulfill her dreams of a life outside of India.

Going by the trailer, it looks the film is going to be a fun riot with its cutting edge comedy. Motichoor Chaknachoor seems to be serving the viewers a dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition and stress. What looks funnier is the unconventional pairing which makes the film particularly interesting.

Other than Athiya and Nawazuddin, the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles. The film helmed by Debamitra Biswal is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. It will hit the theatres on November 15, this year.

Motichoor Chaknachoor also has a special appearance by Sunny Leone for a dance number. This is Athiya’s third film after Hero and Mubarakan.