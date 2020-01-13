Sizzling up our social media feeds this Monday morning, Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan put his sexy self forward quite literally as he dropped his first look from Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar’s Mr Lele. Promising to be a “maha entertainer”, the movie is gearing up for the New Year 2021 release.

Putting fans anticipations to rest, Varun took to his social media handles to share the first poster of the out-and-out commercial entertainer. Featuring Varun with his hands up in the air and a pistol falling off his grip, the poster flaunted his six-pack abs as he stood only in his briefs, striking a scared expression on being caught. The poster was captioned, “MR लेल Maaza Lele @karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021! @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies (sic).”

Varun teams up with Shashank Khaitan for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. This film, however, is not the third film in the popular Dulhania series.

As per the reports in Mumbai Mirror earlier, Dharma Productions has finalised Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the roles opposite Varun in his fifth film with Karan Johar’s production house after Student of The Year, Kalank and the Dulhania series.

While Shashank’s last screen outing was Dhadak that launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Bollywood, Varun is gearing up for Remo D’Souza-directorial Street Dancer 3D which is slated for the Republic Day release this month. Varun is meanwhile working with his filmmaker dad, David Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No. 1. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead and is still being shot. After this, he is gearing up to play a real-life war hero in the Sriram Raghavan directorial. Both Kiara and Bhumi are also busy with their lineup of films.

Written and helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. It will hit the cinema screens on January 1, 2021.