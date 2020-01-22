Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham is making good enough buzz on the social media. Now, the makers have shared yet another look of the actor. In the film, John plays the role of a gangster and it will remind you of his character from Shootout at Wadala. In the still, he can be seen clad in a black shirt teamed up with matching trousers, chappals and a pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the second look, Sanjay wrote, “You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of.” (sic)

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, Sanjay Gupta shared the first look of the film’s lead John Abraham in the mafia avatar. Dressed in a grey kurta and white pyjama, he teamed up his look with a gold chain on his neck and a long tilak on his forehead. The intense look will definitely get you excited for the film. Sharing it, Sanjay wrote, “One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA. And of course Mr. Abraham like never before.” (sic)

The film features Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in important roles. The film is set in the backdrop of Eighties and Nineties. Last year, Sanjay Gupta shared the picture revealing the cast of the film and wrote, “The Legend of Bombay, The Saga of Mumbai! Presenting the Gangstas of #MumbaiSaga@TheJohnAbraham @emraanhashmi @_SanjayGupta @itsBhushanKumar @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu @prateikbabbar @rohitroy500 @GulshanGroverGG #AmoleGupte @tseries @Whitefeatherfilms.” (sic)



The film will showcase the transformation of the city of Bombay to Mumbai. The director-actor duo had earlier worked together in films such as Zinda (2006) and Shootout at Wadala (2013).

Talking about the film to IANS, Sanjay said earlier, “After 25 years and 17 films, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer.”

The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 19, 2020.