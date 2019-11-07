There is surely no branch or department of police as cool and badass as the team handling the Twitter account of Nagpur Police and their latest answer to Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh‘s foppishness is proof. From canceling challan on ISRO’s Vikram when it failed to respond to using Irrfan Khan’s AIB meme against child begging, the tweets by Nagpur Police are the new sensation on Twitter.

On Wednesday evening, ’83 star Ranveer Singh gave fans a shot of nostalgia as he recreated the 90s style of a crisp white full-sleeved shirt tucked inside a pair of white bellbottoms. With a black leather belt in place and a black and white chequered stole around his neck, Ranveer posed with a red-coloured previous era’s telephone. He captioned the picture with song lyrics, “Whattis mobile number? Whattis your smile number? Whattis your style number? करूँ क्या dial number? (Which number should I dial?)” (sic) from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s movie Haseena Maan Jaayegi. Quick to react, Nagpur Police savagely tweeted, “100” with same red-coloured telephone emoji and fans were sent into splits of laughter.

