Sexual harassment case against actor Nana Patekar has been closed by the Mumbai Police citing lack of evidence. The actor was accused by Tanushree Dutta of sexual misconduct under #MeToo movement. However, now, as revealed by a report in Times of India, the police have closed the case on the grounds of ‘no prima facie case against the actor.’

As mentioned in the report, Mumbai Police filed a B Summary report, which is filed when the cops can’t find enough evidence to support the complaint in the matter. Further, the police stated that they are unable to continue the investigation against Nana due to non-availability of evidence against him.

Official statements from both Nana and Tanushree are yet to be given in the matter.

This is the third case under #MeToo in which a celebrity accused have been given a clean-chit. Both Alok Nath and filmmaker Vikas Bahl have earlier been ‘exonerated’ from the allegations of sexual harassment by women.

Tanushree, who is considered the flag bearer of the movement in India, alleged that Nana touched her inappropriately on the sets of Horn OK Pleasss, their film that released ten years back in 2009. The actor had alleged that Nana suddenly turned up on the sets and started shooting for a song that was meant to be a solo number for her. She added that later when she complained about his behaviour to the producers and the director, no one came to her support and Nana sent goons to threaten her and her family. Tanushree had also included names of choreographer Ganesh Acharya in her complaint.