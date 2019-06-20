No matter how hard the day hits us or how workaholic the clock is, we all look for a little nurturing to go back home to and that is exactly how the Bachchans rolled on Wednesday night. Bonding over some quality family time, megastar Amitabh Bachchan‘s granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan along with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen bonding over dinner with two other family members.

In a picture shared by Navya’s fan page on Instagram, the pack of six were seen posing before an elegantly set dinner table. While Navya looked gorgeous flaunting her dimpled cheeks sans makeup, donning a denim jacket and jeans paired with a black tee and golden chain, Aaradhya looked every bit cute in a pink hoodie paired with a white tee and pink hairband. Her parents Aishwarya and Abhishek set couple goals, twinning in black. All posed adorably for the camera, painting the picture in their own hues of varying lengths of smiles.

Check the Bachchan’s famjam picture here:

On the professional front, Aishwarya will soon be featuring in a Mani Ratnam directorial. In an interview during her Cannes 2019 visit, Aishwarya said that there are rumours about her working with Mani Ratnam in a film soon and the word is true. The actor added that even though no official announcement has been made from the director’s side, she would like to express her excitement over reuniting with someone she absolutely admires. Aishwarya was quoted saying, “What I will commit to is because even though Mani (Ratnam) hasn’t formally announced it himself but the word is out. So yes, I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I won’t say I agreed…I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani.”

Abhishek, on the other hand, is gearing up for Anurag Basu’s next which is an untitled film, an action comedy anthology and is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. The film is said to be a multi-starrer film starring, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and will reportedly be a sequel of Anurag’s 2007 film Life in a… Metro.