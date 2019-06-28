Almost a month after the news of Bollywood diva Mouni Roy being dropped from Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan came to the surface, the makers have now revealed the new lead lady. Earlier the producer of the upcoming film, Rajesh Bhatia, had charged Mouni with “unprofessional behaviour” citing it to be the reason behind dropping her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nawazuddin’s brother and director of the movie, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui finally dropped the news of ending the quest of his lead heroine. Sharing a glamorous picture of Tamannaah Bhatia, Shamas revealed, “And finally the hunt for my perfect heroine ends here. Welcome drop dead gorgeous and talented @tamannaahspeaks to #BoleChudiyan family! @nawazuddin._siddiqui @woodpeckermv @zaverikiran9 #RajeshBhatia” (sic) which was later reposted by Nawaz too.

Talking about Mouni’s unprofessional behaviour, Rajesh had earlier told IANS, “We have invested a big amount of money and if asking someone in a civil manner to be professional and be committed to the role is being rude, then, sorry, we are in the serious business of making movies with high stakes and it’s not a hobby. From the time we have signed her, she and her agency Toabh have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MOU and paying her. Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30 p.m. for a 3 p.m. narration, embarrassing the producers, director and actor.”

While the shooting is expected to commence in Rajasthan shortly, it is interesting to notice that Bole Chudiya marks Shamas Nawab’s directorial debut while it is bankrolled under the banner of Woodpecker Movies, belonging to Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.