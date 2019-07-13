Never failing to surprise us by his tank full of talent, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will turn rapper in his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s upcoming movie Bole Chudiyan. Starring in the lead opposite South sensation Tamannaah Bhatia, Nawaz reportedly essays the role of a bangle seller and will render a rap song ‘Swaggy Chudiyan’ when he sets up his own factory in the movie.

Revealing the details on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns singer… Renders a rap song ‘Swaggy Chudiyan’ for his next film #BoleChudiyan… Costars Tamannaah Bhatia… Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directs the film… Produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia.” (sic)

Speaking to a leading news agency, Shams added more details as he said, “When I sounded him out, he was a little hesitant, but after some rehearsals with Kumaar and the composer duo, he got into the groove and now is excited to record for his first rap song. Many actors have been singing for their films and considering that the rap is written with Nawaz bhai’s character in mind, we thought it’s best if he sings it himself since it suits his voice well.”

Expected to go on floors from July 25 in Rajasthan, it is interesting to notice that Bole Chudiya marks Shamas Nawab’s directorial debut while it is bankrolled under the banner of Woodpecker Movies, belonging to Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.