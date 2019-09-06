Bringing the real-life story of the twenty-three-year-old braveheart Neerja Bhanot, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who essayed her role in the 2016 biopic, Neerja, made sure that it became a household name. The courageous young flight attendant suffered the terrorists’ bullets while trying to save passengers from a hijacked plane and passed away on September 5, 1986 and Sonam paid her homage through a heartfelt post on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a monochromic picture of the real Neerja Bhanot which carried the phrase “Courage never looked prettier” and the hashtag “Remembering Neerja Bhanot” below it. Sonam captioned the picture as, “Her life was a gift to us all. #RememberingNeerjaBhanot (sic)”

The Ram Madhvani directorial, Neerja, was based on the real-life story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who saved the lives of 359 passengers on board the Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked in Pakistan. Braveheart Neerja Bhanot gave up her life two days before she would have turned 23, to save a large group of American children during a terrorist hijack of the Pan-Am flight at Karachi international airport in Pakistan on September 5, 1986.

The 2016 release that received rave reviews from audience and critics alike, also starred actors Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku. Not only did Sonam Kapoor but also Jim Sabrah, who played the terrorist in the movie, garnered praises from across the country. The entire film industry was moved by the plot of “Neerja” and had called it one of the best films of 2016. Bankrolled by Atul Kasbekar, the movie had received an overwhelming response critically and commercially.

On the professional front, Sonam is currently gearing for the release of her rom-com The Zoya Factor. The Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring South sensation Dulquer Salmaan, is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. South superstar Dulquer has been paired opposite Sonam for the first time. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and also features actor Angad Bedi.

The movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, it will now be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.