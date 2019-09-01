Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has been supporting her husband in thick and thin for almost a year now. Her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York. All the hardwork and efforts paid off as the actor recently announced he has recuperated well and is waiting for his return to India. Now, in a heartfelt conversation with a news channel recently, Neetu gave away some details about the hard time and the impact of Rishi’s illness on his kids Ranbir and Riddhima.

Times Now recorded a chat between Rishi and Neetu in which they shared their New York memories and just how focused they were towards removing the big C from their lives. Earlier, Rishi had revealed in an interview that Ranbir decided to not waste any single minute when he got to know about his illness. Now, Neetu added to the same and said the Sanju-star was shocked for a while and lived in a denial for over an hour after he was informed about the news. She said Riddhima knew the news when Ranbir was called at home, he was asked to sit down by his sister who then told him everything. Neetu added that her son didn’t believe it for an hour and then when he collected himself up, he got up and straight away went to Delhi where Rishi had been shooting. Ranbir picked his father from the capital and left for New York right then.

Rishi, while explaining the same incident, earlier told Times of India: “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually.”

The actor is expected to return at the beginning of this month.