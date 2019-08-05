There is no better way to make your day lit than bumping into family-like work colleagues while you are staying away from home and yesteryear actress Neetu Kapoor had a dose of the same as she and actor-husband Rishi Kapoor bumped into Patralekha and JudgeMentall Hai Kya star Rajkummar Rao while strolling in New York on Monday morning. While Bollywood’s gentlemen accidentally twinned in white, the ladies bonded over “lovely words” and fans were in for a visual treat.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Neetu shared the pictures from the morning walk and the Internet couldn’t stop swooning over the foursome’s camaraderie. The post was captioned, “Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkumar Rao !!Patralekha made my day with some Lovly words .. (sic).”

It’s going to be 11 months for actor Rishi Kapoor since he left the country for his treatment in New York. The actor can’t wait to return to his homeland and get to work once again. In his latest interview with a news daily, Rishi has spoken about his love for films and how he fears if his audience will accept him on-screen after such a gap.

The veteran actor talked to Hindustan Times and said that he often tells his wife Neetu Kapoor that his biggest fear is what he would do if he gets to know tomorrow that he has forgotten acting. He was quoted saying, “I miss work more than ever now. I’ve never had such a big break in my life and I’ve been working for 45 years. By the time I get back, it will be 11 months and it has been very long.”

On the professional front, Rishi is all set to return to the Silver Screen with a comedy film Jhootha Kahin Ka which also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Shergill.