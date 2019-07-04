The cricket fever has gripped fans worldwide tighter as the ongoing ICC World Cup inches closer to the semi-finals and team blue’s biggest supporter Rishi Kapoor has made his excitement quite evident as he was seen continuously tweeting his reactions during the previous matches. As India faces Sri Lanka in the semi-final match this Saturday, Rishi, along with wife Neetu Kapoor seems to be flying down to London to watch the match live. The veteran actors have been in New York since the past year where Rishi has been undergoing cancer treatment.

In the latest picture that Neetu uploaded on her Instagram handle, the Bollywood’s hit yesteryear jodi can be seen smiling ear to ear with Kapil Dev in between the frame. Painting the picture vibrant with their uncontained excitement, Neetu captioned it, “Super charged about the World Cup !!! #kapildev #crickettales #hopingwemakeit” (sic).

Rishi Kapoor recently declared himself to be cancer free. A report in DNA suggested that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor will be back in September this year after the actor is fully recovered. The report mentioned, “A source tells us that the veteran artiste is on his way to recovery and will be returning to India this September”.

Rishi Kapoor had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been like a rock ever since he was diagnosed with the illness. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” Talking about his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, he said, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

In September 2018, when Rishi flew to New York and shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”.

On the professional front, Rishi will be marking his comeback in Bollywood with Jhootha Kahin Ka. Similar in plot to All the Best: Fun Begins (2009) and even with that of Housefull (2010), the movie also stars actors Nimisha Mehta, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. It will hit the cinema screens on July 19.