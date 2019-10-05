If you need any assurance of undying love and “sparks” continuing years after marriage, Neetu Kapoor‘s social media is exactly what you should be scrolling through to amp your romantic game this weekend. Heading out to London, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor were seen behaving like typical lovebirds or so the pictures flooding the Internet suggest.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu recently gave fans a sneak-peek into her coffee date with Rishi and fans were left swooning. While the first picture shows them twinning in blue on a street in London, the next few pictures made our stomachs growl in hunger as it featured minestrone soup, cherry tomatoes and a cup of coffee. Neetu captioned the post as, “How I have to convince him for a pic reminding him I’m not a fan minestrone soup :::cherry tomatoes :::and that perfect Italian coffee that hits the spot (sic).”

Rishi Kapoor returned cancer-free from New York after almost a year. A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar had visited Rishi over the past months in the Big Apple.

To celebrate the homecoming of the Kapoor & Sons actor, Ranbir and Riddhima threw him a welcome party. Rishi was in New York, undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to the country after 11 months on September 10.

On the professional front, Rishi is all set to return to the Silver Screen with a comedy film Jhootha Kahin Ka which also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Shergill.