Star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are quite popular on social media and among their fans but they have never been seen together on-screen. The former Miss India, Neha has donned many hats in her career so far. She started with modelling and then became a known movie star. She appeared as a judge on many reality shows and also became a popular part of the social circuit in Bollywood. Neha now successfully runs her own podcast along with judging MTV Roadies with fellow actors/ hosts. However, she never worked with Angad Bedi.

Now, in her latest interview with a portal, Neha revealed what kind of work would interest her and hubby. Neha revealed that they are a happy couple in real life and like to have fun around. The actor, therefore, feels that a film in the genre of action-comedy or a lot of comedy will be perfect for her and her husband Angad Bedi. The actor added that she and Angad haven’t been offered anything together yet.

Neha talked to Bollywoodlife in an interview recently and said, “There’s been nothing yet. We’ve not been offered anything together till now. However, I feel like if we do get something that we’d be good at together; the genres I think that we’d be better at are either comedy because he and I are both really funny, or maybe we’d be really good at action. So, yeah…between comedy and action, or perhaps in an action-comedy we’d be pretty good in together.”

Neha and Angad are one of the popular couples in Bollywood. They got married last year and had daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi later that year. Neha also credited her success to filmmaker Karan Johar and said she is highly indebted to KJo for being there for her in need.