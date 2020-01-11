Plucked right out of their formative years in the industry, a throwback picture featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji is breaking the Internet currently for all the crushworthy reasons. Shared by Neil on Hrithik’s birthday this Friday, the viral picture is all you need to leave you drooling this weekend.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Neil shared the picture with a heartwarming post for Hrithik. While the divas looked hardly a day older, the Bollywood hunks’ clean-shaven look instantly triggered back our crush. The post was captioned, “A very Happy birthday @hrithikroshan You are an inspiration in every way to millions likes me. God bless you with all the Happiness. Have a super year ahead. #majorthrowback #birthday (sic).”

On Hrithik Roshan’s 46th birthday this year, his mother Pinkie Roshan shared an emotional long post and applauded his courage while sharing some never-seen-before pictures of the actor while he underwent brain surgery. In the heartfelt post, she revealed that before he was wheeled to the operation theatre, she ‘almost fainted’ with worry. However, he remained calm and reassured her with a wink that all would be fine.

She also stated that in the photos, he did not look afraid but ‘looks like someone who already conquered it’. She added, “The eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. I saw my reflection in them and found his strength empowering me and my own being changing because of his courage and determination to beat this.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War opposite Tiger Shroff that amassed colossal numbers at the box office. The rumours in Tinseltown are rife that the actor might next feature in Satte Pe Satta remake helmed by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty.