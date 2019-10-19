Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s next film titled Bala seems to be attracting controversies one after another. Recently, when the trailer of the film was released, the makers were criticised for allegedly copying the story of another film – Ujda Chaman that features Sunny Singh in the lead. Now, after the release of the film’s first song, famous music composer, writer and singer Dr. Zeus has slammed the makers for violating copyright law. The singer took to social media to allege that the song titled Don’t Be Shy is a clear copy of his songs Don’t Be Shy and Kangana Tera Ni.

The music of the song in Bala is credited to Sachin-Jigar while the voices to the number are given by Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade. A part of the song’s description below its YouTube video reads, “Composed by Sachin – Jigar and voiced by Badshah along with Shalmali Kholgade, Don’t Be Shy has been penned by Mellow D & Badshah.” Clearly, the makers haven’t mentioned Dr. Zeus in any detail.

Taking in account the same, Dr. Zeus made a furious tweet and warned the filmmakers against facing a lawsuit in the matter. His tweet read, “Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original🖕🏽My lawyers will b in touch🖕🏽” (sic)

Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original🖕🏽My lawyers will b in touch🖕🏽 — Dr Zeus (@drzeusworld) October 18, 2019

Several Twitter users who watched the video also found the song similar to the songs curated by Dr. Zeus. One user wrote, “Proper piss take bro. The beat and melody is over 15yrs old i heard it when it was just an idea with some Tupac bars Zeus layed on in Shehzads car 😂 thats how i know! baby doll saga part 2!! Credit the man where credit is due @sonymusicindia @Its_Badshah frauds!”, while another user slammed rapper Badshah for going over-the-board to ‘collect fame and money’. The tweet read, “Badshah is clearly in different zone. I had so much respect for this man. Bhai paise kamao par uski bhi koi limit hoti hai na. Thank god for the real rap artist in India. Underground is way better then this main stream commercial rappers.” (sic). Now, check out some angry tweets here:

In the video of the song, Ayushmann is seen trying to impress the world by wearing a wig. A dusky looking Bhumi Pednekar shakes a leg with him, however, he leaves her when he sees a ‘fair’ Yami Gautam. Later, as the wig falls off his head, even Yami walks away. Check out the video of Don’t Be Shy from Bala here:

Also, check out Don’t Be Shy and Kangana Tera Ni from Dr. Zeus here:

UPDATE:

The makers of Bala featured Dr. Zeus’ name in the credit below the YouTube video after his tweet. Rapper Badshah, who has crooned the song, took to Twitter to assure Dr. Zeus that he would look into the matter and would not do anything to upset the fellow singer and one of the many people he truly respects. His tweets read, “I am aware of the situation around ‘Dont be shy’. I want to start by saying that i love And respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he’s my senior and ive learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person id want to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there’s any misunderstanding, ill make sure it gets cleared asap. I support Zeus Paaji.”(sic)

Your thoughts on the entire issue? Also featuring Jaaved Jaafery, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles, Bala is slated to hit the screens on November 7. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.