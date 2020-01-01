Setting the snow-capped Swiss Alps melting with her hotness quotient, Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor left Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s company to ring in the New Year 2020 with industry friends Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra in London. Meeting up for afternoon tea, the gang simply stole all hearts with their glamour game that later flooded our social media feeds.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared pictures that gave fans a sneak-peek into their glam avatars as the two divas were seen twinning in pairs of black boots, off-white sweaters and sunglasses. The pictures were captioned, “Afternoon tea Thanks adi for participating behind the scenes Pic credit #adityachopra and @karanjohar . @manishmalhotra05 #ranimukherjee

#londondiaries (sic).”

On the professional front, Rani was last seen in Mardaani 2 that minted strong numbers at the Box Office. Apart from this, actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are teaming up for their upcoming film titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. Directed by Varun V Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is the sequel to the 2005 hit comedy that featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead with Rani. Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, of Gully Boy fame and debutant Sharvari have also joined the two actors in the new film which goes on the floors early this year.

As for Karisma, the elder of the Kapoor sisters has been one of the most popular and highest-paid Bollywood actresses of the 1990s and the early 2000s. Every 90s kid has some memories with her films such as Biwi No.1, Coolie No. 1, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Raja Babu and Saajan Chale Sasural among others.

The 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, Zero, where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, Mentalhood.