American singer Nick Jonas has taken to Instagram to praise his wife, our desi girl Priyanka Chopra. The Sucker hit-maker recalled the time when he first went out with a group of friends to watch Beauty And The Beast and Priyanka was a part of that group. Nick honoured that time with a beautiful picture of himself holding his wife in his arms as the two look in each other’s eyes with dreams and all the love in the world. The caption on his post is even lovelier. Nick has explained how special that moment seems to him now and how happy he is to have a wonderful woman like Priyanka Chopra as his life partner today.

Nick’s post reads, “One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️ @priyankachopra” (sic)

Both Nick and Priyanka always appear head-over-heels in love with each other. Their social media timelines are filled with their photos that speak volume of their beautiful chemistry. Recently, their photos from Cannes International Film Festival 2019 went viral on the internet. As the couple made a stunning entry at the red carpet of the big event, Nick made sure he was all there to support his girl. He was seen adjusting the long train of Priyanka’s gown first and then he walked along the actor holding an umbrella at the red carpet since it was drizzling at the French Riviera when they arrived. Amazing they look together… isn’t it!