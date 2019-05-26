Giving us major couple goals ever since they started dating, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and her Hollywood popstar husband Nick Jonas seem to raise the love bar every time. As the lovebirds celebrated one year of togetherness, both took to their Instagram handles to express their emotions but Nick took it a notch higher as, even after being miles apart due to work commitments, he arranged for his wife’s meet with her favourite Mariah Carey.

PeeCee, evidently, was bowled over by the gesture and taking to her Instagram handle, gushed over her hubby. Donning a hot all-red look, Priyanka was seen posing with Mariah backstage in one picture while in the other video, Priyanka couldn’t contain her excitement as she sang on top of her voice at the concert. “The best husband ever…A #lambily member’s dream came true…Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show…you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love! @fchhara thx for being my date! So fun! #mimi meets mimi wearing @mimi” (sic).

Earlier, Nick had taken to his Instagram handle to praise his wife, our desi girl Priyanka. The Sucker hit-maker recalled the time when he first went out with a group of friends to watch Beauty And The Beast and Priyanka was a part of that group. Nick honoured that time with a beautiful picture of himself holding his wife in his arms as the two look in each other’s eyes with dreams and all the love in the world. The caption on his post was even lovelier. Nick explained how special that moment seemed to him and how happy he was to have a wonderful woman like Priyanka Chopra as his life partner today.

Both Nick and Priyanka always appear head-over-heels in love with each other. Their social media timelines are filled with their photos that speak volume of their beautiful chemistry. Recently, their photos from Cannes International Film Festival 2019 went viral on the internet. As the couple made a stunning entry at the red carpet of the big event, Nick made sure he was all there to support his girl. He was seen adjusting the long train of Priyanka’s gown first and then he walked along the actor holding an umbrella at the red carpet since it was drizzling at the French Riviera when they arrived. Amazing they look together… isn’t it!