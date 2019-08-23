Speculations were rife in the Bollywood grapevine that actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for the first time in director Nitesh Tiwari‘s upcoming Ramayana-based series. While there is no official announcement yet, the rumours close to the development suggest that the team wants a fresh pairing and Hrithik-Deepika perfectly fit the bill. However, Nitesh sees the buzz as nothing more than a rumour. In his latest interaction with the media, the director of Dangal (2016) talked about the casting of the Ramayana-series. He told an entertainment portal that all the news of casting is just rumours.

Talking to Latestly, Nitesh said that the team is still busy with the writing and planning the film. The director, who’s gearing up for the release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore, added that everyone associated with the film is currently focussing on putting thoughts on paper and then structure it properly for the film to come out well. He stressed that no word about the casting is discussed yet.

Nitesh first said, “You said ‘rumours’, right?,” adding, “I have not yet started thinking about the cast yet. First, we are trying to get it right on papers, with our executions, and with our thought process and everything. We are still trying to get there.. baaki baate we’ll start with later.”

The film is being made as a trilogy in 3D on a high budget of around Rs 500 crore. It’s being made in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as a pan-India film. Mumbai Mirror broke the news and quoted Nitesh saying that he has always found himself fantasised by the grandeur of Ramayana and therefore, this comes as a great opportunity to him. Nitesh will be sharing the director’s credit with MOM-fame Ravi Udyawar this time. The producers on board are Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika are also rumoured to be coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.