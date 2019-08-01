Actor Zaira Wasim‘s decision of quitting the film industry attracted polarised opinions on social media. While some advocated for her right of choice, others criticised her for not respecting her profession. A month after Zaira’s announcement, director Nitesh Tiwari, who launched her in his film Dangal (2016), has spoken on the matter once again. Nitesh talked to a leading daily in his latest interview and commented on Zaira’s decision. When asked for his reaction on the same, the director reiterated what he said earlier – that no one has any right to question Zaira for the decisions she makes in her life.

Nitesh also revealed in an interview to Mumbai Mirror that Zaira has become unreachable after announcing her exit from the film industry. “Zaira has become incommunicado,” said the Dangal director who is now gearing up for the release of his next film titled Chhichhore.

He added that Zaira’s decision is a loss for the industry because she was a terrific performer. The director told The Times of India, “I’ve said it before also and will say again. I felt a sense a loss when I heard about her. I believe that she’s a terrific performer and it’s pretty evident in Dangal and Secret Superstar.” He went on to say that he feels a sense of personal loss because it was he who brought her into the industry. “Also, I felt a little more than what others felt because it is not just a loss of talent for the industry, it is a loss for me as she debuted with my film,” said Nitesh.

The director maintained that everyone should behave mature enough to not question an individual for her life choices. Adding that he sincerely wishes Zaira ‘finds what she seeks’, Nitesh said, “In the end, all of us have to be mature enough to realise that everybody has the right to choose his or her life, the way he or she wants to live. And just the way you would not want anybody to question you for your life choices, you should not question her for her life choices. It’s her life and she has every right over it.”