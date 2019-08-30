Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that his family won’t be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. In his latest statement to Times of India, the actor said his family won’t be able to take forward the 70-year-old tradition of celebrating the Ganpati festival that was initiated by his father Raj Kapoor. The reason being the decimation of RK Studios that belonged to the popular film family until last year. After a part of the big studio got damaged in the fire and the huge losses that the family suffered before that, it had to be sold to Godrej Properties.

Now recalling the legacy, remembering his late father and expressing his disappointment, Kapoor talked to TOI and said, “That (in 2018) was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studios hi nahi raha… to kahan karenge? Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don’t have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studios. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can’t continue with the tradition anymore.”

The Ganpati festival was celebrated with a lot of pomp and show last year. Ranbir Kapoor, along with his father Rishi Kapoor, and uncles Rajiv Kapoor-Randhir Kapoor, was seen during Bappa Visarjan. The residents of Chembur area in Mumbai even gave an emotional tribute to the studio by having a cut-out of its iconic logo.

RK Studios have been a crucial part of the history of Indian cinema. Several popular films like Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), and Prem Granth (1996) among others were shot there. The last film which was filmed there was Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna starrer Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999).