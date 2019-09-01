Actor Salman Khan created a frenzy when he announced he wasn’t going ahead with Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Inshallah and later made a tweet that hinted at him bringing Kick 2 on Eid next year. However, seems like even the sequel to the Sajid Nadiadwala-directorial is not releasing during the festival time next year. The director himself revealed the same at an event in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sajid, who was present at an event of his upcoming production – Chhichhore, said the script of the sequel is not completed yet and the film just can’t get ready for an Eid release next year. The producer of popular series like Baaghi and Housefull went on to add that Salman met him and asked about Kick 2, however, he told him that he still needs a few more months to complete the draft.

Sajid was quoted saying, “I had gone to his place and he asked me, how much are you ready (to start the film). I said I have written one draft (of the script) and need at least three to six months to re-write the draft. So, I will be ready by Eid with the script.”

Earlier, strong speculations were rife that Salman will definitely be coming with Kick 2 on Eid next year after Inshallah got ‘pushed’. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror the next day, the actor said he wanted Bhansali to make the kind of ‘film he wants to make’ and this ‘doesn’t change’ their personal equation. He said, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

So, if Kick 2 hasn’t been green-lighted, which film is Salman preparing to release on Eid 2020? Guesses on!