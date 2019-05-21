After Vivek Oberoi apologised for sharing a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s relationship with the men in her life, various reports suggested that actor Salman Khan commented on the issue. However, in the latest clarification from the actor’s team, it has been revealed that the superstar never made any comment on the matter. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Bharat and it was reported that while interacting with media recently, he gave a sarcastic reply to Vivek’s tweet.

Salman’s statement, as reported by various media houses, read, “Main dhyan hi nahi deta. Pehle jaisa tweet hi nahi karta, toh memes kya dekhunga. Main kaam karoon ya comments dekhoon. Main bilkul dhyan nahi deta.” (I don’t pay attention. I don’t even get time to tweet let alone looking at a meme shared by someone. Do you want me to work or look at comments? I just don’t pay attention.)

Now, after the latest intimation from Salman’s team, it is now clear that he never made any statement about Vivek’s tweet that was criticised on social media. The statement that’s being circulated is an old comment that Salman made on another issue.

Earlier, Vivek’s tweet created an uproar on Twitter in which he took a jibe on the current political situation in the country by posting a meme that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Twitterati criticised Vivek’s tweet that was in bad taste and later, he deleted the post mentioning he didn’t want to hurt any woman with his ‘joke’. He gave a statement to ANI in his defense and said, “People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don’t think I have done anything wrong. What’s wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it.”

He then took over social media and made another tweet seeking an apology. Vivek posted, “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can’t even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies tweet deleted.”

Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies🙏🏻 tweet deleted. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Vivek and Salman are known to be at the loggerheads since 2003 when the former called a press conference to allege that the latter threatened him with 41 phone calls through the night of March 29, 2003.

Note: India.com apologises for publishing the story with Salman Khan’s old statement on another issue as his latest statement on the matter.