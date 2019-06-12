Actor Salman Khan announced the new release date of Rohit Shetty‘s next film titled Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar starrer cop drama was earlier scheduled to release on Eid next year. However, it will now hit the screens on March 27, 2020. This means the festival of Eid, next year, is solely reserved for Salman’s Inshallah at the Box Office. Earlier, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial, which also features Alia Bhatt in the lead, was releasing with Sooryavanshi. And now, with the change in release date for Sooryavanshi, it’s clear that the big Box Office clash for next year stands averted. Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay in the lead.

Salman took to social media to announce the development. He posted a lovely picture of himself posing with Rohit Shetty and called him ‘younger brother’. The actor wrote, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… @itsrohitshetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.” (sic)

Both Salman and Akshay are good friends and are two of the most loved leading movie stars from Hindi cinema. Both the actors find a huge fan following among the masses. Therefore, the news of their upcoming films hitting the theatres on the same day disappointed the fans. The audience were definitely hoping for one of them to shift the release date of his respective film. In fact, Katrina herself mentioned in an interview that she is sure Salman will find a way to avert the clash.

The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film Bharat that has shown an incredible run at the Box Office. The film, that also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in important roles, has garnered Rs 167.60 crore so far. Salman has got a choc-o-block calender till next year. After Bharat on Eid this year, he is coming with Dabangg 3 in December, followed by Inshallah on next Eid. He is also busy with his entertainment world tour and producing TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and the new season of Nach Baliye. Salman is also going to return as the host of popular controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.