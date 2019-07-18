Unless you are living under the rock, you would already be listening to Koena Mitra’s iconic track, Saki Saki, from the Sanjay Dutt starrer Musafir. Except that now you would have upgraded your playlist to the remake version of the song, nailed this time by Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi in the upcoming John Abraham starrer, Batla House. While many hailed Tanishk Bagchi for not spoiling the essence of the original song, the remake did not go down well with Koena.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Koena tweeted her opinion of the song which read, “My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki” has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn’t like the new version, it’s a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride.(sic)” to which Nora replied in a recent interview with a leading news agency. “I don’t think it’s really a criticism, everyone’s entitled to an opinion and you have to respect that. At the end of the day, we are discussing music, which is very subjective. Everyone will not like the same genre or style of music, right? Personally, I set a benchmark with “Dilbar” and I have to set a benchmark with “Dilbar” and I have to work towards surpassing it. After that, it’s for the audience to decide if they like you or not,” she said.

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated.

Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

Intriguing and action-packed, John Abraham is back again with a flair of patriotism as he addresses the controversy regarding the encounter that took place more than a decade back in Batla House area of Jamia Nagar in Delhi. Titled Batla House, the Nikkhil Advani directorial is all set to release on Independence Day this year and as the lead actor dropped the trailer on Wednesday, the Twitterati were left applauding John as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and actress Mrunal Thakur as his doting wife.The Batla House encounter case generated many conflicting views. John commented on the same and said that both he and his director were aware that the film will draw various kinds of reactions from the audience because of the conflicting versions of the case, however, what they collectively aim at is to show the story of one person and how the case changed his life.