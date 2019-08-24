Keeping the ‘national crush’ tag intact, Bollywood hunk Vicky Kaushal sets fans swooning over the romance in his eyes and on-point expression game once more in the recently released music album, Pachtaoge, crooned by Arijit Singh and featuring him alongside Nora Fatehi. Breaking the Internet already, Nora nad Vicky dropped the album on Friday which takes a passionate dig on love, betrayal and heartbreak.

Composed and written by Jaani, the music is by B Praak and also features Prabh Uppal. Taking to their social media handle, while Nora dropped the news with the caption, “Blinded by infatuation, how can i forget about love! Find out in #Pachtaoge, out now! link in bio (sic)”, Vicky wrote, “Song is out… my first ever music video is live on you tube! Dwell into the feeling of love and longing in #Pachtaoge !!! (sic).”

Watch Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal’s song, Pachtaoge, here:

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in 2019 blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film that was based on the 2016 Uri attack, presented Vicky in the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army. The movie emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Box Office this year until recently when Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh replaced it from the top. The Aditya Dhar-directorial is one of the most loved films in the country and Vicky rose to instant fame after the film. So much so that his one-line dialogue – How’s The Josh has now become a part of the pop-culture.

He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht,’ ‘Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship,’ and an untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

As for Nora, the diva was last seen slaying the screens in the item number, O Saki Saki, in John Abraham starrer Batla House. The dance number is a recreation of the hit song of the same name from the 2004 film Musafir. The new version of ‘O Saki Saki’ has been recomposed by Bollywood’s king of recreations, Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar.

Next up, Nora has Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the shoot of which recently wrapped up. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.