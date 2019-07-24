Actor Alia Bhatt has apparently made the bookings for a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding next year. Bollywood grapevine has been abuzz with the news of Alia’s rumoured wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor for a while now. And now, as per the latest reports, the actor has chosen the ace designer for her big day and placed an order for her wedding lehenga. The report was published in Spotboye stating that Alia and Ranbir have decided to take the plunge next year and that’s the reason Rishi Kapoor is returning to India in September. A report in IANS earlier stated that Rishi has a ‘wedding to plan’ as soon as he returns to his homeland by the end of this year.

The actor is currently recuperating from cancer in New York and has still got a session of chemotherapy left to be done. As soon as he completes that, he will return to India and move to shoot for a few films as well as plan a wedding simultaneously. Now that wedding is expected to be that of his son and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Alia Bhatt.

However, Alia’s uncle Mukesh Bhatt has denied the news completely. Talking to in.com, the filmmaker said, “This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?” Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt though expressed happiness and said that he will always send his good wishes to the couple. “Alia is my step-sister. We don’t stay together. I don’t know much about her life’s development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) Jodi. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it,” Rahul was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, both Alia and Ranbir have denied the rumours of their wedding in the past. They are currently busy with various films in their pipeline. They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra first. After this, while Ranbir has Shamshera and a Luv Ranjan’s untitled next up his sleeves, Alia has Inshallah, RRR and Takht in her kitty.