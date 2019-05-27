Actor Katrina Kaif says she now wants to do the kind of roles that she hasn’t done so far in films. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming film – Bharat, with Salman Khan and during her latest interview, she revealed she wants to act in only those films that provide her a meaty character. Katrina mentioned that she doesn’t want to do a ‘song-and-dance routine’ in films any longer. The actor spoke to a news daily and said she wants her characters to be ‘layered’ and ‘complexed’ now.

Mid-Day quoted the actor saying, “What appeals to me today is finding the characters and the complexities that my character goes through. And that’s because of who I am today.” She added that she has evolved as an actor and is not looking for ‘something glamorous’ on-screen. Katrina went on to say that she has done all those characters that required her to shine on-screen but now, ‘I want to find roles I haven’t attempted before.’ She explained, “As actors, we evolve and keep learning new things. (We need to channel this) experience in our work. I am in a position where I want to take risks and want to be a part of things that are layered.”

Katrina was praised for her performance as a troubled actor Babita in her last release – Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. She revealed she is now way-too conscious of choosing her scripts because she doesn’t want to greenlight anything that’s not different from what she has done before. The actor said that Bharat is a larger-than-life film but it’s a coincidence that she’s a part of the film.

Apart from the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial, Katrina has got just one more film up her sleeve that has been officially announced. She has reunited with her Singh is Kinng co-star Akshay Kumar on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The shooting of the film has already begun and Katrina mentioned she was a bit ‘hesitant’ initially but now everything is running smoothly on the sets with Akshay.