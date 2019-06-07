Farah Khan is believed to be making a remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Satte Pe Satta and there’s latest update on the same now. Speculations were rife that the choreographer-turned-director will be helming the film with either Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar in the lead. However, as revealed by an entertainment portal, it’s not them. Farah Khan is planning to team up with Hrithik Roshan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Super 30.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Farah and Hrithik have started their discussion and the actor has agreed to spearhead the film. The report quoted a source close to the development saying, “Farah has reworked the whole script and designed it to suit contemporary times. They needed a superstar who would command the same screen presence as Big B and Duggu was their first choice.” Further, the team is currently working on shaping the story to suit modern times and once everything is thoroughly charted out, an announcement will be made which should be expected soon. The source said, “The final modalities will be worked out soon and the actor will also make an announcement right after that.”

Farah had debuted as a director in Hindi cinema with SRK starrer Main Hoon Na (2004) that was successful at the Box Office. She then roped in Akshay for Tees Maar Khan (2010) opposite Katrina Kaif. The report also mentioned the reason behind Farah’s decision of having Hrithik on board the film. It quoted, “They didn’t want someone too old or too young for this movie. The hero has to look the eldest of the lot and still not too old for marriage.” The source added that the team wanted someone who is still in his 40s to take up the project. Interestingly, even Big B aged 40 when he did Satte Pe Satta.

If this happens, it would be the second time for Hrithik in the remake of a film that originally starred Bachchan. Earlier, he featured in the remake of Agneepath that starred Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena and Priyanka Chopra as his love interest. The film was directed by Karan Malhotra under the banner of Dharma Productions in the year 2012.