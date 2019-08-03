Actor Salman Khan has announced a new film starring Aayush Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. The actor took to social media to announce the film Kwatha with Aayush and Isabelle in the lead. The film is based on real-life events and is the story of the Indian army. Aayush plays the character of an army officer while Isabelle essays his love interest. Kwatha is expected to go on the floors in September this year and is expected to hit the screens early next year.

Earlier, Isabelle’s debut in Bollywood was announced opposite Sooraj Pancholi in their dance-based film. The two has even shot for the film in London. Titled Time to Dance, it was being produced by Remo D’Souza and Bhushan Kumar while Stanley D’Costa was helming it. Seems like the project has been pushed to the backburner since Kwatha is being touted as Isabelle’s debut film in Bollywood.

Sharing the news of the film on social media, Salman released a picture of Aayush and Isabelle posing together. He wrote, “@isakaif and @aaysharma to star in a film inspired by true events involving the Indian army in #Kwatha @karanlalitbutani” (sic)

Kwatha is being directed by Karan Butani. The director released a statement in the media regarding the film and expressed his excitement for having Aayush-Isabelle on board. He said, “We are excited to announce Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif as the leads of Kwatha. Kwatha is a village on the border of India and Myanmar. While it is based on true events, the plot is unconventional, which made actors like Aayush and Isabelle perfect for a film like this.”