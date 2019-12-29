Singing sensation and Filhall star Nupur Sanon is all set to not go easy on fans’ hearts this Sunday as the diva flooded the Internet recently with smouldering hot pictures. Slaying in a tiny blue dress, Nupur looked no less than her pixie with her charms, straight out of a Disney fairytale.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nupur shared the pictures which feature her in a sheer blue thigh-high dress with a plunging neckline. Wearing a bright blue eyeliner, Nupur accessorised her look with huge silver earrings and a dab of glossy pink on the lips to complete her look. Leaving her soft curls to fall easily down her back, Nupur struck sensuous poses for the camera and fans were left swooning. The pictures were poetically captioned, “Cold as Ice, but in the right hands she melts. • • : @tejasnerurkarr (sic),” “Car is parked. Bags are packed. But what kind of heart doesn’t look back? (sic),” and “Saw my soul grow like a rose in 2019…made it through all those thorns …. (sic).”

Actor Kriti Sanon‘s younger sister Nupur Sanon celebrated her birthday on December 15. The pretty sister-duo was out on a vacation in Europe but they returned in time to celebrate Nupur’s birthday with friends and family members. Kriti took to Instagram during the late evening on Sunday and posted a beautiful message for her even more beautiful sister. The Panipat star expressed her love for Nupur in a long note in which she called her a guide, a buddy and complimented her for being a better judge of people.

Nupur is an aspiring actor and has already debuted in the glam world with a music video alongside Akshay Kumar. The song titled Filhall emerged as a hit track and became one of the most-watched music videos on YouTube soon after it was released last month.

Nupur is often see accompanying Kriti to various Bollywood events and private celebrity parties. Their Instagram timelines are filled with photos of both of them posing together. It is rumoured that Nupur has already bagged a film and she’s preparing hard for her cinema debut.