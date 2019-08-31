Is it even your friend’s birthday if it doesn’t trigger the child inside you and answering that for us is Nushrat Bharucha who did not only wish her Turram Khan co-star, Rajkummar Rao, in the funkiest manner but also dropped the release date of their upcoming movie. Giving fans a glimpse of the sets, Nushrat had us wishing for the movie to be out already given this fresh pairing which looks quite promising from the pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nushrat shared the pictures, one which shows her clapping while Raj smiled on and the other with director Hansal Mehta, posing from a rustic location. The pictures were captioned, “Clapping my hands and singing “Happy Birthday” for one of my favvvv actors, crazily talented @rajkummar_rao! Super excited to announce our movie @turramkhan will release on 31st Jan, 2020! @hansalmehta (sic).” Hansal too wished Raj in a heartfelt post that read, “Raj thank you for being you. Raj thank you for being there as a pillar, as a friend, as a brother, as a son, as somebody who is most precious. Happy birthday my dearest, dearest @rajkummar_rao. Lots of love. (sic)”

Produced by ADFFilms and Luv Films and presented by T-Series, Turram Khan is directed by Hansal Mehta who has previously worked with Rajkummar in CityLights, Shahid and Omerta. The movie is slated to hit the cinema screens on January 31, 2020.