Amping the hotness quotient right in the middle of the week, Dream Girl star Nushrat Bharucha set fans ogling over her latest hot and sexy look at the 6th Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. Looking radiant as the sun, Nushrat added all the missing stars to the glamour night as she walked down the red carpet and her recent viral pictures are enough to set fans hearts aflutter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nushrat flooded the Internet with her smouldering pictures from the event where she can be seen donning a sheer, body-hugging golden down. Keeping her makeup subtle to let the gorgeous ensemble do the maximum talking, Nushrat struck sensuous poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Bling is definitely not overrated! For #FilmfareGlamourAndStyleAwards last night! (sic).”

On the work front, Nushrat was last seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurana. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial went on to become a super-hit in the beginning of its Box Office run. It reached the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in 11 days and Rs 125 crore in 17 days. The film did the business of Rs 72.20 crore in its first week, Rs 38.60 in the second week and Rs 22.05 in the third week.

Apart from this, she also featured in the song ‘Peeyu Datke’ in the recently released action-thriller film Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s social comedy film, Turram Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Hurdang with Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal.