The actor is in no mood to be serious this Tuesday and after taking a gig at friend Katrina Kaif on her birthday, Panipat star Arjun Kapoor is back with another hilarious post that takes fans fast-forward to his 80s. Sharing a wrinkled yet drool-worthy image of himself from old age, Arjun made fans jaws drop in awe.

He shared the picture on his Instagram handle and was seen in the ripped body, donning a white tee, sporting wrinkles, grey hair and an absolutely gorgeous beard. Flashing a stunning smile, Arjun’s look made fans go weak in the knees. While one user commented, “George Clooney of India with the salt and pepper look @arjunkapoor” (sic), another commented, “Hot budha” (sic) and punctuated it with a fire emoji.

View this post on Instagram Old age hit me like .. 👀 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jul 16, 2019 at 3:52am PDT

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted, which was released on May 24. The film could not perform well at the Box Office. He will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

The historical drama is about the war between Marathas and the invading forces of the king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Zeenat plays the role of Sakina Begum in the film who seeks help from Arjun’s character Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the war. In an interview earlier, Kriti had shared her experience of shooting for the film and called it magical. She also said that she never thought she would be a part of such a “massive film”.