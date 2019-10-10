On World Mental Health Day today, actor Bipasha Basu has pledged to contribute in creating awareness towards the cause in the country. India has got an eye-opening statistics of the people who are suffering from one or other form of depression. Mental illness is still a stigma among people in the country and it’s this stigma that Bipasha has urged others to help eradicate. The actor made an Instagram post in which she was seen wearing a grey ribbon as a mark to show solidarity with those who are suffering from mental illness.

In her long caption, she wrote about how mental illness is still one of the most undiscussed and neglected among various health issues in the country. Her post read, “India has one of the largest population suffering from one form of mental illness or the other. Mental Health remains the most neglected topic. But not anymore, Interventions in the form of medicine, psychological and social help, can make a huge difference.

Tomorrow on the World Mental Health Day, I, Bipasha Basu, will stand with every Indian suffering with #MentalIllness Just know that, #IAmHere4You and I wear this grey ribbon as a testament to your individual strength and resilience.”

Bipasha urged her fans to join Aman Iqbal in his initiative towards mental health. She added, “I urge you to join @AmanIqbal and Me in this movement and wear this grey ribbon to support the cause. Let us spread the word.” Check out the post here:

Other Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and Kangana Ranaut among others have come ahead in creating awareness about mental health in India. Having herself suffered depression in the past, Deepika today runs an NGO named Live Love Laugh Organisation to help those who need support and information about mental illness.