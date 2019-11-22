Having created a niche for herself with impressionable works so far, Dangal star Sanya Malhotra is back, this time with a quirky story by Umesh Bisht as she starts shooting in Lucknow for Oscar fame Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor’s Pagglait. As Sanya shared her excitement on social media, industry friends Radhika Madan, Gajraj Rao, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sadh and others couldn’t help but share in her vibe as they poured in their best wishes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanya shared Guneet’s post featuring a picture of the Badhai Ho star holding the clapper of her upcoming movie. The post was captioned, “Announcing P A G G L A I T starring @sanyamalhotra_ written and directed by @umeshbist Very Excited to be backed by the powerhouse @ektaravikapoor and @balajimotionpictures Thank you @ruchikaakapoor for making this happen! I can’t dream of a better birthday to be on set in Lucknow shooting our recent film. Can’t wait for the world to know our quirky story ! And we roll…. @sikhya @achinjain20 #PAGGLAIT (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Sanya made her debut in Bollywood with the highest-grossing movie of all time, Dangal and since then, she has been a favourite in the industry for not just the audience but also, the directors and artists all over. She was then seen in Badhai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurana. Sanya was last seen in Photograph opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also featured Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

In October this year, Sanya gave fans a glimpse of her much-awaited look from the upcoming film ‘Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer,’ which stars Vidya Balan as the maths whiz. The actor, who is playing Vidya’s on-screen daughter Anupama Banerji, featured in the picture donning a multi-coloured track jacket and light blue jeans. The highlight of the look remains the ‘Dangal’ actor’s new hairstyle which is straighter unlike her curly hair with long bangs. ‘Shakuntala Devi – Human-Computer’ is produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film is slated to hit the theatres during summer 2020.